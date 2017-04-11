it’s that hum in the air, of a

thread that strings up our minds,

connecting them, reeling each other

in, until we are weak in our

spines and wanting to commit crimes

by drinking in each other’s breath and blood

like pulling it out of one another will give us

more life, our eyes burning into

one another’s skulls, like fools,

hoping the thoughts

in our heads will be felt

in the bed where we go as

the day bows down,

walking away, giving the

night a crown

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: elixir

