trees, upward & away

you think they can’t see

that they reach toward the sun, blindly

yet they stretch their arms out and upward

for you and me, so that we may nuzzle

our heads against their shade – and their leaves

effortlessly sounding an applause, waving

goodbye to our troubles and anxiety which

rise up out of us in a deeply felt sigh –

they fly upward and away, into

the stretch of clouds that poke their

heads in on our day, asking about the

progress of things – is everything shaping

up with how we want them to

be … and do they fit together with everything

as it’s meant to be? the way leaves have bent

in the glimmer of the green, as the sun greets

you and me

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: blindly

Advertisements