my loyalty is a double-edged sword

unsheathed, i’d rather pierce myself than

let you bleed, even if i realize that

what you want doesn’t align with

what i need, because in my pain,

i know you and i will be freed – knowing you

had both ends of necessity and frivolity in life –

because i realize less is more, and with more things

comes more strife, i’d rather be

the master than the reaper of the

double-edged sword

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: territory

