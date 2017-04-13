take me to somewhere called “later”

just wait a moment more and

i’ll be on time to that place

it’s interesting to know we can

only see the past, since later

travels faster than the last moment

which flits through our brains like

hummingbirds, we see

images of our reality that are never

really in the moment,

since the past and the future (later)

are one and the same in our eyes

telling ourselves to live in the moment

is something we try, but will always fail at,

because to actually be in the moment

in the now

is nothing but a lie

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: later

Advertisements