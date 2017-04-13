take me to somewhere called “later”
just wait a moment more and
i’ll be on time to that place
it’s interesting to know we can
only see the past, since later
travels faster than the last moment
which flits through our brains like
hummingbirds, we see
images of our reality that are never
really in the moment,
since the past and the future (later)
are one and the same in our eyes
telling ourselves to live in the moment
is something we try, but will always fail at,
because to actually be in the moment
in the now
is nothing but a lie
____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: later
