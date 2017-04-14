rhythms and beats and the way our feet

hit the pavement in a run are all a way

to pace ourselves so we convince ourselves

this world, our universe hasn’t come undone –

seconds, minutes, hours, days all written into

boxes and lines in which we can calculate

all the ways to mislead ourselves into

thinking we can contain time, but it’s all

a circus because time will choose when to

jump through the fire or consume the things

we think we can balance and keep for ourselves

by juggling or balancing on tight ropes

yet despite our efforts, we always find out

too late, leaving us without much hope

yet we do it again, using those boxes and lines

to mark up times in which we think we can cope

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: timely

