rhythms and beats and the way our feet
hit the pavement in a run are all a way
to pace ourselves so we convince ourselves
this world, our universe hasn’t come undone –
seconds, minutes, hours, days all written into
boxes and lines in which we can calculate
all the ways to mislead ourselves into
thinking we can contain time, but it’s all
a circus because time will choose when to
jump through the fire or consume the things
we think we can balance and keep for ourselves
by juggling or balancing on tight ropes
yet despite our efforts, we always find out
too late, leaving us without much hope
yet we do it again, using those boxes and lines
to mark up times in which we think we can cope
____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: timely
One thought on “circus”
Sp true. Who can bind time
