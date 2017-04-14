moon’s cold shoulders

sometimes i lift my face to the moon and wonder
if she feels vulnerable – since she never really looks
up and we see her downcast face, does she feel
safer during the new moon, when the sun cannot
place his light across her cheeks, exposing her cold shoulders
and silence to all of the earth animals below
or is the glow of the full moon, her slowly warming
up to show us her charms – when she realizes our dreams
and wishes we toss to her and the stars are meant to
do no harm

____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: unravel

