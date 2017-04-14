moon’s cold shoulders

sometimes i lift my face to the moon and wonder

if she feels vulnerable – since she never really looks

up and we see her downcast face, does she feel

safer during the new moon, when the sun cannot

place his light across her cheeks, exposing her cold shoulders

and silence to all of the earth animals below

or is the glow of the full moon, her slowly warming

up to show us her charms – when she realizes our dreams

and wishes we toss to her and the stars are meant to

do no harm

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: unravel

Advertisements