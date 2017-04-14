lay it on me, that flexible
yellow plastic tape, try to take some numbers
add up all those tiny lines – tell me what they say
of me, do they validate what you believe you’d find?
i hate to break it to you, but the shape
of my hips and tits do not really
define or give you leverage to decide
if what’s in your mind is true of me,
because the truth of myself,
who i am, who i was, who i could be
is beyond the limitations of
what you can see
i am myself and
i am completely mine
___
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: measure
Good one!
