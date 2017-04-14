lay it on me, that flexible

yellow plastic tape, try to take some numbers

add up all those tiny lines – tell me what they say

of me, do they validate what you believe you’d find?

i hate to break it to you, but the shape

of my hips and tits do not really

define or give you leverage to decide

if what’s in your mind is true of me,

because the truth of myself,

who i am, who i was, who i could be

is beyond the limitations of

what you can see

i am myself and

i am completely mine

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: measure

