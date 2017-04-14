reality; one’s nightmare is another’s dream

just one moment

and in that rest,

the best i could do was reflect

on how i felt less than what my Potential

whispers to me on the edges of my sleep

and in my small waking moments,

you tap me on the shoulder and say

less is more,

worried about all the thoughts

i stack up and weigh down on the core

of my mind, breaking down the spine

of my heart, you were concerned if my soul

would start to crack apart and let the shadows

inside take their toll, you were worried that the pause

between the hesitation i take and my sleeping

eyes will widen the gap between

what you believe in me and how i choose

to see myself, making one a nightmare

and one a dream, both i keep on a shelf

in the back of my head, letting the threads of

them become loose ends as i tread the

paths of sleep

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: pause

