juice and regret

when i see cranberry or grape juice

i think of those wrinkled up faces you make

when you refuse to let happiness creep in

and instead bottle up within your nerves and skin

a pissed off, irritated mood that you send

in a passive aggressive stare across the air

between us, acting like you don’t really care

but you drank too much too fast too deep

and you really do keep up with all the tallies and marks

all those things that keep you up, without sleep after dark

so you let it out, crunched up like soda cans in

a whiny voice, blaming others with a victimized tone

for your choice that you made, turning your heart to stone

it isn’t my fault you chose a throne in an ivory tower

instead of a warm place with me you could have called home

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: cranky

Advertisements