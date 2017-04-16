the dull weeds

trying to keep it real yet
everything about you is something that
you steal from the faces, minds, and voices
of others, acting like it never really bothers
another when they see themselves
in all your hollow, thoughtless deeds
keep on growing like a weed
feeding off of the rose and flower,
you may line up in rows but my prose
and poetry rose out and above your cowardice
because despite your fragile
materialistic copy/paste interpretation of this –
i’m sorry to say your attempts have shot their
arrows and you’ve poorly missed both eyes,
but don’t worry neither one will shed a tear
and cry over your half-assed lies
