the dull weeds

trying to keep it real yet

everything about you is something that

you steal from the faces, minds, and voices

of others, acting like it never really bothers

another when they see themselves

in all your hollow, thoughtless deeds

keep on growing like a weed

feeding off of the rose and flower,

you may line up in rows but my prose

and poetry rose out and above your cowardice

because despite your fragile

materialistic copy/paste interpretation of this –

i’m sorry to say your attempts have shot their

arrows and you’ve poorly missed both eyes,

but don’t worry neither one will shed a tear

and cry over your half-assed lies

