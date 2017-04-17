chew on some words
spit them out or
ask for a second plate
of them – but i won’t wait
for yours you try to dish up
when you wish for something
to be granted to you,
so it turns from wishful thinking
into hard-ass rants, from
soft-spoken words to
heat-filled chants like you’re trying
to pull one of those magic spells
over me, but i forgot to let you know
i got hell on my side and on the inside
of me – all those words they cannot touch
the life of me, so bottle them
up inside, hide them and walk around
like a poison vial ready for someone
to drink so they’ll die of your charms
not realizing they aren’t words of
love but lies of harm
