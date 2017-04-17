chew on some words

spit them out or

ask for a second plate

of them – but i won’t wait

for yours you try to dish up

when you wish for something

to be granted to you,

so it turns from wishful thinking

into hard-ass rants, from

soft-spoken words to

heat-filled chants like you’re trying

to pull one of those magic spells

over me, but i forgot to let you know

i got hell on my side and on the inside

of me – all those words they cannot touch

the life of me, so bottle them

up inside, hide them and walk around

like a poison vial ready for someone

to drink so they’ll die of your charms

not realizing they aren’t words of

love but lies of harm

Advertisements