to what extent are you willing to bend

your mind so that you’ll be able to mend

the broken staircase that slumps over,

a heavy weight on your spine which

people climb, sit, or sleep on – over time

it leaves you weak, wondering the ground

of the earth, looking at the dirt with

not much thought or consideration of your

worth within your crown

_____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: climbing

