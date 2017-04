i’ll recline back in this derelict void

in which i’ve stacked up time i wished to avoid

let it scrape up against my back till i grow paranoid

my mind devoid and bereft –

until gradually – yet suddenly all that is left is

death, who performs the greatest thefts

by taking each and every single final solitary

breath and pressing it in between the pages of the air

the last breath dies without its maker, alone

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: jolt

