to be clear,

playing the fool is a double-edged knife
on which you can fake what’s going on in your skull,
but you’re still wasting your life
slouching back, reading your entitlements
from some internet list upon your stool
in a bar, but look how far you’ve come
… don’t you see? playing the fool, you’re already the fool
and the fools who don’t fake it are
already free to be themselves without expense
because they don’t worry about balancing
the weight of idiocy and common sense
____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: opaque
Advertisements