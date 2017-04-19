to be clear,

playing the fool is a double-edged knife

on which you can fake what’s going on in your skull,

but you’re still wasting your life

slouching back, reading your entitlements

from some internet list upon your stool

in a bar, but look how far you’ve come

… don’t you see? playing the fool, you’re already the fool

and the fools who don’t fake it are

already free to be themselves without expense

because they don’t worry about balancing

the weight of idiocy and common sense

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: opaque

