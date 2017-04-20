how can someone’s world be so small
i mean, to know people exist who never
give a second glance at the sky,
dew drops on webs, or the colors of our eyes
or a second thought about the sky,
dew drops on webs, or the colors of our eyes
but i can’t really judge them because
i can’t see their world through their eyes
and to say we can is an unfortunate lie
One thought on “eyes”
It is all true what you say. We cannot see through anotherâs eyes. Do not know of what they go through. It is also true that there are many non-observant people in the world. ð
