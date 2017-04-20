eyes

how can someone’s world be so small
i mean, to know people exist who never
give a second glance at the sky,
dew drops on webs, or the colors of our eyes
or a second thought about the sky,
dew drops on webs, or the colors of our eyes
but i can’t really judge them because
i can’t see their world through their eyes
and to say we can is an unfortunate lie

One thought on “eyes

  1. It is all true what you say. We cannot see through anotherâs eyes. Do not know of what they go through. It is also true that there are many non-observant people in the world. ð

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

