the heat from the sun stung the
backs and shoulders of trees
causing them to bend, wilting
to their knees to rest their heads
on the pavement, waiting for
the rain to ride in on the chariot
of the evening breeze
____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: fry
Advertisements
5 thoughts on “rain chariot”
Nice imagery 😊🐻
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very apt!
evening breezes
carries temptation
next doors barbeque
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the compliment!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your most welcome 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person