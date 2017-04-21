rain chariot

the heat from the sun stung the
backs and shoulders of trees
causing them to bend, wilting
to their knees to rest their heads
on the pavement, waiting for
the rain to ride in on the chariot
of the evening breeze

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: fry

5 thoughts on “rain chariot

