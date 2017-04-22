my mind tucked itself away in
a vacuum of space, as i stared
absentmindedly at the screen
the lines waving silently back
at me, I watched them string
along, mountain ranges raising
themselves up high, then digging deep –
i glanced over, wondering if they disturbed your sleep
who knew lines on a monitor would be the threads i
would hang onto
in the hopes i’d keep
you for one more day,
yet i knew when
you’d finally walk away … i wasn’t sure if
i’d be fine, okay … unsettled or unmoved
once you stretched out and rested across
that flatline, removed from the tangibility
of human touch, so i wrote my own
lines on your sleeve as i begin to grieve
there is such a thing as love and i
hope it reaches your heart
so that you may take it with you
when we find ourselves apart
___
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: spike