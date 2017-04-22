my mind tucked itself away in

a vacuum of space, as i stared

absentmindedly at the screen

the lines waving silently back

at me, I watched them string

along, mountain ranges raising

themselves up high, then digging deep –

i glanced over, wondering if they disturbed your sleep

who knew lines on a monitor would be the threads i

would hang onto

in the hopes i’d keep

you for one more day,

yet i knew when

you’d finally walk away … i wasn’t sure if

i’d be fine, okay … unsettled or unmoved

once you stretched out and rested across

that flatline, removed from the tangibility

of human touch, so i wrote my own

lines on your sleeve as i begin to grieve

there is such a thing as love and i

hope it reaches your heart

so that you may take it with you

when we find ourselves apart

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: spike

