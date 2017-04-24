disappointment

when you can’t keep it in

and want to bring others within

your mind, so they can understand

what you think is remarkable,

one of a kind

and when their heartbeat falls short

and their gaze sorts your love

into a box to be tossed out, you have found

you have lost the happiness that

burns beneath your skin

you wonder why you even bothered

letting them in

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: avid

