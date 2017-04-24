disappointment

when you can’t keep it in
and want to bring others within
your mind, so they can understand
what you think is remarkable,
one of a kind
and when their heartbeat falls short
and their gaze sorts your love
into a box to be tossed out, you have found
you have lost the happiness that
burns beneath your skin
you wonder why you even bothered
letting them in
____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: avid

