the fox’s call

an old fox leaps into my mind

rummaging through the dusty box

of my brain – finds a grain or two of

sunshine and a marble bag full of pain

spilling them out, they roll across

the ground, he counted them on his

whiskers and claws, calculating,

drafting up the reasons for the turmoil

brooding inside my crown

and then just as quickly as he hopped inside,

he slipped outside and slinked against

the walls, asking me if i understood

why he dropped in and called out my name

and i answered yes – it’s just all part

of his clever little game to remind

me to step out of the box and into the rain

from time to time, so that time won’t

find the time to waste on the pain

or a place to reside

