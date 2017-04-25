tired
a dead spirit wrapped up in threads
i’ll zip myself up in this body bag of bones and skin
bones of lead
the fabric warming my ribcage and heart
the alarm clock sounds,
back to the start
rebooting my head
____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: zip
4 thoughts on “bag”
* love it!!
Thanks! 🙂
Love the way you’ve worded it 🙂
Thank you!
