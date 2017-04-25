bag

tired
a dead spirit wrapped up in threads
i’ll zip myself up in this body bag of bones and skin
bones of lead
the fabric warming my ribcage and heart
the alarm clock sounds,
back to the start
rebooting my head

____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: zip

bag

