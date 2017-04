she felt the chill of the cold

rushing down tree spines –

pushing down her sleeves, she tugged at her coat

to keep her neck warm, writing down lines

of poetry between the clouds, then the rain

recited them aloud until they were worn out,

crowding together, sleeping on top of

umbrellas and streets, the

windshields wiping them away so that

people could see

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: gray

