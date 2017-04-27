regret & bones

they go in deep, under the skin
of the earth – we walk and roam
contemplating our worth on a
scale of many things, instead of
stopping, listening, and bringing
our mind to rest on the soft pillow
of peace sunshine warms with her hands
the comforting quilt trees knit
with their shadows as they stand
we rarely let go, setting our hearts at
full sail, the currents of the rivers
at the wheel, and yet we pretend
to be captains of our journeys yet
not truly owning up to how we feel
and trying to care for how we should
in the end, we claim life is about the cards
we are dealt and all the things we should
have felt and known, before those things
became deeply rooted amongst
regret and bones
___
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: roots