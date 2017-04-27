regret & bones

they go in deep, under the skin

of the earth – we walk and roam

contemplating our worth on a

scale of many things, instead of

stopping, listening, and bringing

our mind to rest on the soft pillow

of peace sunshine warms with her hands

the comforting quilt trees knit

with their shadows as they stand

we rarely let go, setting our hearts at

full sail, the currents of the rivers

at the wheel, and yet we pretend

to be captains of our journeys yet

not truly owning up to how we feel

and trying to care for how we should

in the end, we claim life is about the cards

we are dealt and all the things we should

have felt and known, before those things

became deeply rooted amongst

regret and bones

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: roots

