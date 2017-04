about to rip away from the calendar

the last few days of another April –

another rainy season, leaving

my brain soggy and focus foggy

everything seems to stand still,

murmuring quietly as the milky

sky blankly stares, i’d like

to see the sun slip through

just for a moment, watch her

walk the staircase of mountains

or float on the lake, and in a moment

the skies let out the rain,

i’ll scoop it up in a cup and hope

for a sweeter May

