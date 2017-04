lines and strings and threads

make bread – food for thought

i push another plate of it

inside my head, i ought

to have known, nothing

can be done with old

brittle bones, i’ll put them

away and accept your

long gone, far away –

i look into

lines and strings and threads

of words and instruments and blankets for

solace when i feel

out of line, look strung out, or feel dead

