ugly coffee

sometimes i bet all the coffee cups in the world

are all tuckered out, having to hold the weight

of cup after cup after cup of coffee, waiting

for your grumpy lips to pucker up and suck that

sugary, sweetened bitter drink out of their bodies

then given a hot shower, put away in a cupboard

only to be taken out and used again and again

for the mornings to follow

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: knackered

