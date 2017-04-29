sometimes i bet all the coffee cups in the world
are all tuckered out, having to hold the weight
of cup after cup after cup of coffee, waiting
for your grumpy lips to pucker up and suck that
sugary, sweetened bitter drink out of their bodies
then given a hot shower, put away in a cupboard
only to be taken out and used again and again
for the mornings to follow
___
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: knackered
2 thoughts on “ugly coffee”
Ha ha. A funny take on the prompt. Keep up the good work.
Thank you for reading! I appreciate it. 🙂
