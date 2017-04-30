sadness haunts me

of a day when future

generations will only

know our world

within the boundaries of

images, pictures, and paintings

yet will never have the

chance to see with their own eyes

and to feel with their on fingertips

the touch, warmth, blood, and life

of our world, how many more

times must the sun rise until

someone somewhere by chance

takes that last picture of that last

breath before something

endangered, near extinction

finally dies

