who knew that a bottle of a

sweetened chemical would be

poison to the throat but

provocative to the touch

of skin, it would be the fragrance i used to

revel in, but now removes my

strength leaving me weak,

heartless, walking unsteadily on

the fine lines of nostalgia as it

catches my fall in the air

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: perfume

