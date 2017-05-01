crafting with the creepers

i believe spiders would be

a little less frightening

grannies and crotchet fans

would be willing to give a warm

cozy welcoming to those

crafters, with a keen eye or eight

for weaving intricate designs –

but instead of silky thin webs

they’d toss us balls of a novelty yarn –

think of how much faster they’d

be able to create our blankets

with eight arms

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: yarn

