crafting with the creepers

briannadawn

i believe spiders would be
a little less frightening
grannies and crotchet fans
would be willing to give a warm
cozy welcoming to those
crafters, with a keen eye or eight
for weaving intricate designs –
but instead of silky thin webs
they’d toss us balls of a novelty yarn –
think of how much faster they’d
be able to create our blankets
with eight arms

___
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: yarn

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “crafting with the creepers

  2. Pingback: Spinning Yarns – Our Storyteller – Ladyleemanila

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s