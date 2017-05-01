crafting with the creepers

i believe spiders would be
a little less frightening
grannies and crotchet fans
would be willing to give a warm
cozy welcoming to those
crafters, with a keen eye or eight
for weaving intricate designs –
but instead of silky thin webs
they’d toss us balls of a novelty yarn –
think of how much faster they’d
be able to create our blankets
with eight arms
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: yarn
