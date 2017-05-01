The 1st Day

May 2017 – 31 Day Blog Challenge
Theme: Introduction & Recent Picture
I took this picture during my stroll to work in the morning a couple of weeks ago. There was something about the chilliness of the air and the washed out sunlight that made these cherry blossoms feel more biting and wintry than warm and gentle. It was quite lovely and I wanted to capture it.
The theme for today doesn’t specify whom or what I should introduce, so let me introduce you to Sugar Cookie. In March of this year, I had the pleasure of visiting Australia for the first time. I went with my boss and her family and spent a couple of weeks adventuring around the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast. When we were there, we visited Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary. There I had the chance to meet the first kangaroos I’ve ever met. Of course, I have seen them from a distance at other zoos. But to be able to pet them and greet them was a heart-bursting, soul-warming moment for me. Their fur is surprisingly softer than I anticipated – I don’t know why I always assumed it to be coarse, but in reality their fur is as soft as rabbit’s fur. Most of the kangaroos were lounging, sleeping, the embodiment of nature’s Netflix and Chill. I named this particular tiny Roo “Sugar Cookie” and would always come back to visit with this one during my day at the sanctuary. I adore animals and wish they were all free to co-exist in a balanced harmony with people. I found it a bit disheartening when I thought of all of the animals currently having to be protected in facilities by people just to protect them from other people. But to keep thinking positively and optimistically, I’m grateful that there are people in the world still striving to maintain and create places like this so that our animal allies can have a fighting chance against a world that at times seems to be nothing but falling apart. So if you are someone who works to take care of animals, protect them, and do your best to give them an environment in which they can rest and keep their strength, thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.
This is the challenge I'm currently participating in for the month of May.
Tiny Fawns is a poetry journal with occasional art work.
I recently decided to participate in this challenge so that my followers and anyone who ventures into Tiny Fawns Land can have a clearer picture of who I am, what I do, etc etc.
I rarely if ever blog outside of poetry, so for you followers who follow me strictly for poetry, I hope you will be gracious for the month of May to see a daily update from me that is not poetry. 🙂 I will of course be continuing my daily updates of poetry in addition to this.
