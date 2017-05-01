walking with the wind

i think my grandfather became the wind

i know he would love to bend it around my face

tangling my hair, causing me to trip over myself

and lose my pace, but he would also love

for me to look upward, to the sky – and to admire

the ease with which clouds sail by, leaving a trail

of shadows floating across river banks and parks

he’d have me listen to the wind playing windows

like woodwinds, whistling quietly, then loudly

in the dark, as my mind races trying not to erase

the last moments of happiness and laughter

i remember of his face, when Time decided

to stop making His mark on my grandfather,

and finally let him be, let him be the untamed,

free wind that softly walks or loudly dances

around me

—-

backdated Post A Day Poem – for March 23rd, 2017.

Advertisements