the last walks of trees

they know our footsteps

and the grasp of bird toes

they know the prick and sting

when we take their blossoms

and fruit, which grow –

they slowed their walk, and

they laced their fingers and

knees into the soil’s face, to

hold the earth together, when it

was crouching down, low,

as rain rushed across it, trying to erase

her eyes and cheeks

stretching across the surface of

the skies and waters and

crowns of mountains –

and one day, trees never again

could be seen walking with

people against the wind

or strolling near river bends

staying in one place, quietly

working, to mend the earth’s

heart again

