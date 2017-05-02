weeds and stones

briannadawn

they called upon us to learn
their ways, burn them in our minds
turn them into success
and when we surpass them,
criticisms and judgements are the last words
on their lips day in and day out,
about how things were once done
but now, somehow, they have changed
not owning up to the ripples they formed
when they threw rocks and stones
and left the thorns
not expecting for them to actually take root,
becoming seeds, growing more than
what they could have ever reaped
from their own weeds they had sewn
when they were asleep

____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: apprentice

