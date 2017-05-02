weeds and stones

they called upon us to learn

their ways, burn them in our minds

turn them into success

and when we surpass them,

criticisms and judgements are the last words

on their lips day in and day out,

about how things were once done

but now, somehow, they have changed

not owning up to the ripples they formed

when they threw rocks and stones

and left the thorns

not expecting for them to actually take root,

becoming seeds, growing more than

what they could have ever reaped

from their own weeds they had sewn

when they were asleep

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: apprentice

