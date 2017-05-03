by

event horizon

this tissue wrapping around my bones
is a black hole’s event horizon stolen
from its throne – if you had shone a light
across my eyes, you would have realized
light would be twisted, tugged at,
devoured, eaten, overthrown –
i’d bring it inside, never letting it out,
hours and seconds would lose their touch
building up lights into walls of stone
i take in more and more
even when i’ve already taken
in too much alone – the light’s
still there behind my stare
but to you it has been long gone
for quite some time,
nothing more than a tiny glare
that no longer shines

____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: none

2 thoughts on “event horizon

