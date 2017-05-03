this tissue wrapping around my bones

is a black hole’s event horizon stolen

from its throne – if you had shone a light

across my eyes, you would have realized

light would be twisted, tugged at,

devoured, eaten, overthrown –

i’d bring it inside, never letting it out,

hours and seconds would lose their touch

building up lights into walls of stone

i take in more and more

even when i’ve already taken

in too much alone – the light’s

still there behind my stare

but to you it has been long gone

for quite some time,

nothing more than a tiny glare

that no longer shines

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: none

