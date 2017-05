the blood of tomatoes was spilt this day

great warriors – bell peppers, even more tomatoes,

and that dear, sweet basil were stretched out

across their warm little bed

rip, the pizza master said, boxed them all up –

nice and neat in their cardboard coffin

then delivered in a portable oven

to someone who will eat them

while watching netflix or smoking weed

like they were nothing

____

backdated Post A Day Poem – for March 25th, 2017.

