The 3rd Day

May 2017 – 31 Day Blog Challenge

Theme: My Favorite Quote



“And all the light will be will be.” – Enya.

This quote is from the song “The Humming” on Enya’s album Dark Sky Island.

To be honest, this my current favorite quote – I don’t have an all time favorite quote. The haunting lyrics are written with a simplicity weighted with the contemplation of existence. I’ve always appreciated musicians and lyricists who can apply the “less is more” expression to their art. It is something I have always struggled with – exercising discipline with concise structures for my writing … as you can see, they do tend to stream on and become a bit longwinded.

I have a lot of quotes that I hold very close to my heart. Depending on how the ripples of the days and nights unfold, one quote will resonate with me more than another. I wear quotes like mood rings. But I do notice I tend to rummage through quotes whenever I feel under the weather or whenever the rain gives lonely taps at my window. I hope you enjoy and treasure some or all of these as much as I do. However, I will confess – most of my favorite quotes tend to come from Mark Twain.

As always, thank you for stopping by and reading.

Tiny Fawns is a poetry journal with occasional art work.

I recently decided to participate in this challenge so that my followers and anyone who ventures into Tiny Fawns Land can have a clearer picture of who I am, what I do, etc etc.

I rarely if ever blog outside of poetry, so for you followers who follow me strictly for poetry, I hope you will be gracious for the month of May to see a daily update from me that is not poetry. I will of course be continuing my daily updates of poetry in addition to this.

-Brianna Dawn, AKA Tiny Fawns

