The 3rd Day

May 2017 – 31 Day Blog Challenge
Theme: My Favorite Quote

“And all the light will be will be.” – Enya.

This quote is from the song “The Humming”  on Enya’s album Dark Sky Island.
To be honest, this my current favorite quote – I don’t have an all time favorite quote. The haunting lyrics are written with a simplicity weighted with the contemplation of existence. I’ve always appreciated musicians and lyricists who can apply the “less is more” expression to their art. It is something I have always struggled with – exercising discipline with concise structures for my writing … as you can see, they do tend to stream on and become a bit longwinded.

I have a lot of quotes that I hold very close to my heart. Depending on how the ripples of the days and nights unfold, one quote will resonate with me more than another. I wear quotes like mood rings. But I do notice I tend to rummage through quotes whenever I feel under the weather or whenever the rain gives lonely taps at my window. I hope you enjoy and treasure some or all of these as much as I do. However, I will confess – most of my favorite quotes tend to come from Mark Twain.

 

This is the challenge I’m currently participating in for the month of May. Credits are in the image. Feel free to participate. 

As always, thank you for stopping by and reading.
Tiny Fawns is a poetry journal with occasional art work. 
I recently decided to participate in this challenge so that my followers and anyone who ventures into Tiny Fawns Land can have a clearer picture of who I am, what I do, etc etc.
I rarely if ever blog outside of poetry, so for you followers who follow me strictly for poetry, I hope you will be gracious for the month of May to see a daily update from me that is not poetry. 🙂 I will of course be continuing my daily updates of poetry in addition to this.

-Brianna Dawn, AKA Tiny Fawns

