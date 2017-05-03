ugly fires

hot, hot blood

runs up from my heart

and lungs and rubs my face until

it is flushed pink and crimson

it burns and boils until i feel

like a pack of candle sticks

the flames licking the air

through my eye sockets

burned to ash trying

to find something to

savor of you, i no longer care –

i quickly pull

the string of words

from my mouth,

it didn’t take long

for the fire to reach

the wick, choking on

smoking words, i take

a deep breath in, then out –

but they stir up the embers

reigniting it all and sending

me back into the thick

of things, remembering, and the

hot, hot blood leaving my

mind caked in mud

