ugly fires

hot, hot blood
runs up from my heart
and lungs and rubs my face until
it is flushed pink and crimson
it burns and boils until i feel
like a pack of candle sticks
the flames licking the air
through my eye sockets
burned to ash trying
to find something to
savor of you, i no longer care –
i quickly pull
the string of words
from my mouth,
it didn’t take long
for the fire to reach
the wick, choking on
smoking words, i take
a deep breath in, then out –
but they stir up the embers
reigniting it all and sending
me back into the thick
of things, remembering, and the
hot, hot blood leaving my
mind caked in mud
Advertisements