The 4th Day

May 2017 – 31 Day Blog Challenge
Theme: What I’m Afraid Of
I used to be quite afraid of snakes and spiders, but over the past month I have grown fond of them and other animals such as lizards and bats known for being creepy critters.
Here are a couple of pictures I took at Australia Zoo a couple of months ago. I had an entire photo session with this lizard – such a camera lover!
