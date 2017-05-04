by

The 4th Day

May 2017 – 31 Day Blog Challenge
Theme: What I’m Afraid Of

I used to be quite afraid of snakes and spiders, but over the past month I have grown fond of them and other animals such as lizards and bats known for being creepy critters.

Here are a couple of pictures I took at Australia Zoo a couple of months ago. I had an entire photo session with this lizard – such a camera lover!

A picture I took at Australia Zoo in March, 2017.
A picture I took at Australia Zoo in March, 2017.
A picture I took at Australia Zoo in March, 2017. Aren’t they handsome?
This is the challenge I’m currently participating in for the month of May. Credits are in the image. Feel free to participate. 

As always, thank you for stopping by and reading.
Tiny Fawns is a poetry journal with occasional art work. 
I recently decided to participate in this challenge so that my followers and anyone who ventures into Tiny Fawns Land can have a clearer picture of who I am, what I do, etc etc.
I rarely if ever blog outside of poetry, so for you followers who follow me strictly for poetry, I hope you will be gracious for the month of May to see a daily update from me that is not poetry. 🙂 I willof course be continuing my daily updates of poetry in addition to this.

-Brianna Dawn, AKA Tiny Fawns

