i really want to know how

the world began again

after Ancient Egypt

was undone, did the first

people remember them,

or was it a sudden light switched

off,

light – dark – light

buried

deep beneath sand

and water – are we

almost there – i

think we might be,

will we be known as

Ancient _______ submerged

under the seas,

Some few thousand

years from now

when people hammer

at our bones to

brush away the dust

Advertisements