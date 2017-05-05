The 5th Day

May 2017 – 31 Day Blog Challenge

Theme: 10 Songs I Love Right Now



I love music so much it is difficult to narrow this down to ten songs! Lately I have been listening to a lot of my favorite film scores. So I’ll just go with my stream of consciousness and list the top ten that have been my favorites for years and years and really take me to an inspirational place for my creativity.

Here is the YouTube Playlist for all of these. Please give it a listen. There’s a little bit of everything and … it really just captures the shadows of my soul and paints them brightly (it’s difficult to articulate how music is at my very core).

“Imhotep” from The Mummy film score by Jerry Goldsmith. “The Battle” from The Chronicles of Narnia, The Lion, The Witch, & The Wardrobe film score by Harry Gregson-Williams. “Ice Dance” from Edward Scissorhands film score by Danny Elfman. “Under the Stars” from The Lion King film score by Hans Zimmer. “Homeland (Main Title)” from Spirit – the Stallion of Cimarron film score by Hans Zimmer. “Samwise the Brave” from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers film score by Howard Shore. “My Name is Lincoln” from The Island film score by Steve Jablonsky. “Under the Umbrella” from The Little Women film score by Thomas Newman. “Memories of Chacha and Goemon” from Goemon film score by Akihiko Matsumoto. “Your Song (From the Rehearsal Montage Scene)” from Moulin Rouge film score by Craig Armstrong.

As always, thank you for stopping by and reading.

Tiny Fawns is a poetry journal with occasional art work.

I recently decided to participate in this challenge so that my followers and anyone who ventures into Tiny Fawns Land can have a clearer picture of who I am, what I do, etc etc.

I rarely if ever blog outside of poetry, so for you followers who follow me strictly for poetry, I hope you will be gracious for the month of May to see a daily update from me that is not poetry. I will of course be continuing my daily updates of poetry in addition to this.

-Brianna Dawn, AKA Tiny Fawns

