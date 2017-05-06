pajamas & crowns

people close in,

stamping their feet

beating the ground

with arrows and spears

you hear it all from them

saying you should change it up

try something new or bold

it all just gets old, though –

others throwing their

expectations around –

but there’s

nothing wrong with

staying in your pajamas

and not going out on the town –

sometimes all you

need in life cannot be found

in another’s assumptions, desires,

or goals or frowns, only you

can wear your crown

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: lifestyle

