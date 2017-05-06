pajamas & crowns

people close in,
stamping their feet
beating the ground
with arrows and spears
you hear it all from them
saying you should change it up
try something new or bold
it all just gets old, though –
others throwing their
expectations around –
but there’s
nothing wrong with
staying in your pajamas
and not going out on the town –
sometimes all you
need in life cannot be found
in another’s assumptions, desires,
or goals or frowns, only you
can wear your crown
____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: lifestyle
