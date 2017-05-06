sharp & dull

twice as sharp but dull on both sides
is what i think of the guts of love and hatred –
in my brain, how love is good yet
hate brings pain, but when they merge
into one lane, they are then treated
as if they are one and the same –
both sides sharp to the touch,
cutting deep, when indulging in either
too much, too often, it becomes a struggle
to keep a balance and so, one becomes
dull, and when another shuffles
the cards or claims the knife
they are played like a fool
___
backdated Post A Day Poem – for March 28th, 2017.
