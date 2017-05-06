sharp & dull

twice as sharp but dull on both sides

is what i think of the guts of love and hatred –

in my brain, how love is good yet

hate brings pain, but when they merge

into one lane, they are then treated

as if they are one and the same –

both sides sharp to the touch,

cutting deep, when indulging in either

too much, too often, it becomes a struggle

to keep a balance and so, one becomes

dull, and when another shuffles

the cards or claims the knife

they are played like a fool

___

backdated Post A Day Poem – for March 28th, 2017.

Advertisements