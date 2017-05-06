The 6th Day

May 2017 – 31 Day Blog Challenge

A gold mine turned to ash,

My hormones clashing –

I feel like I’m rotting trash on the inside,

Anxiety riding in on her White Horse

Irritation at high tide –

But I know within three days or so

This will pass, I’ll either forget

about it or bottle up inside

Taking what’s brooding and

Fashion a brew so toxic

But I’ll try my best not to let it

separate myself from you

Honestly I’ve been moody and not at my best the past couple of weeks so I’m not entirely sure how to write about the five senses right now since they are sorely clouded with anxiety and such.

As always, thank you for stopping by and reading.

Tiny Fawns is a poetry journal with occasional art work.

I recently decided to participate in this challenge so that my followers and anyone who ventures into Tiny Fawns Land can have a clearer picture of who I am, what I do, etc etc.

I rarely if ever blog outside of poetry, so for you followers who follow me strictly for poetry, I hope you will be gracious for the month of May to see a daily update from me that is not poetry. I will of course be continuing my daily updates of poetry in addition to this.

-Brianna Dawn, AKA Tiny Fawns

