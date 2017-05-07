A Spider’s Trials, Misunderstood

our minds curl away from them like

smoke of candle fire, how did we come to believe

spiders to be fearful little eight-eyed demons not

to be trusted, casted into the same shadows as

liars and other villains we shrink away from,

turning our face away from – thinking of their

webs as mosquito and fly slums and graveyards

yet their webs aren’t woven of lies but our warped

perception of what we fail to accept as true –

they are merely creatures writing riddles between

leaves of trees, fence posts, and mailboxes

artists catching the morning dew on their canvas,

catching the sun many times over on

the lines they have spun – struggling to undo

the lies we convinced ourselves of when in

fact we are the master weavers of the deception

that has been done

