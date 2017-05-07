dead soils; dry fuel

bending ourselves to a

breaking point, stretching

the joints of our brains to

rework our limits, our boundaries

redrawn to encompass everyone’s

and one’s own expectations

within them, how can we

push our progress to the end

when our fuel runs dry?

sometimes we mistake the paths

of destruction by claiming they are

bettering ourselves, even if they

have taken away the sky

below our feet, leaving us

stumbling along dead soil on

desolate grounds in defeat

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: better

