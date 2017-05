light and dark come together

not to make grey, but to burn bright

with a golden dust that settles across

the heart of the sky, making trees

bow their heads, blushing while

pulling their scarves off, tossing them

to the ground, becoming fog and dewdrops

coating the grass and reeds

standing, waiting for the sun

to bring that gold into a soft sea blue

___

backdated Post A Day Poem – for March 29th, 2017.

