forests & tangled things

within the depths of the forest slept

a thousand days that have passed away,

stowed away in another time

you reach out from your room amongst the

stars, calling on me to reach back and find

a path through the tangled webs that have

been woven of words and emotions

felt, shared, or left unspoken –

a hunt begins, picking up the leaves of trees

to recreate the breeze of autumns

and springs and the storms of

winters and summers, so that my head

and heart may continue to slumber

and dream of the things you have

set out to share with me

____

backdated Post A Day Poem – for March 30th, 2017.

