forests & tangled things

within the depths of the forest slept
a thousand days that have passed away,
stowed away in another time
you reach out from your room amongst the
stars, calling on me to reach back and find
a path through the tangled webs that have
been woven of words and emotions
felt, shared, or left unspoken –
a hunt begins, picking up the leaves of trees
to recreate the breeze of autumns
and springs and the storms of
winters and summers, so that my head
and heart may continue to slumber
and dream of the things you have
set out to share with me
____
backdated Post A Day Poem – for March 30th, 2017.
