The 8th Day

May 2017 – 31 Day Blog Challenge

Theme: What’s in my handbag?

I usually don’t carry a handbag or purse, I carry a drawstring backpack since I find them more convenient for my work and hobbies. I tend to carry a “trash” journal – basically this is a cheap small journal I write all of my notes in for work and daily writings. Once I finish with it, I throw it away (usually the writings I write in it end up shared on here!) Additionally, I’ll carry a pouch with pens, pencils, highlighters … a small umbrella, wallet, keys, etc. A year or so ago I wouldn’t be caught without a makeup bag but now I just carry my hairbrush and chap stick for touching up during the day. Overall, nothing too intriguing, haha.

As always, thank you for stopping by and reading.



Tiny Fawns is a poetry journal with occasional art work.

I recently decided to participate in this challenge so that my followers and anyone who ventures into Tiny Fawns Land can have a clearer picture of who I am, what I do, etc etc.

I rarely if ever blog outside of poetry, so for you followers who follow me strictly for poetry, I hope you will be gracious for the month of May to see a daily update from me that is not poetry. I will of course be continuing my daily updates of poetry in addition to this.

-Brianna Dawn, AKA Tiny Fawns

