vulnerable towers

you observed me with eyes

clear after a storm of thoughts

yet once some words shot

from my lips, i noticed they got

caught in the drift, carried away

by the waves, inward, until

they spilled and stirred up

milky clouds, you lifted them

to the light – sifted them through

your anxieties and frights –

revisiting that cold tower

ugly and loud stones

clatter as you race up

the staircase in your mind

hoping that you find

something in the nothing

of the shadows you feel

ashamed and weak for

hiding behind

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: exposed

Advertisements