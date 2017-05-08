vulnerable towers

you observed me with eyes
clear after a storm of thoughts
yet once some words shot
from my lips, i noticed they got
caught in the drift, carried away
by the waves, inward, until
they spilled and stirred up
milky clouds, you lifted them
to the light – sifted them through
your anxieties and frights –
revisiting that cold tower
ugly and loud stones
clatter as you race up
the staircase in your mind
hoping that you find
something in the nothing
of the shadows you feel
ashamed and weak for
hiding behind
___
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: exposed
