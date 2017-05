i don’t need canyons to hear

the echoes of my own words or

footsteps from the deep – my cranium

already possesses the capability to

haunt me with memories running ragged

on threadbare wheels each time i slip

uncomfortably into sleep – no need to litter

lonely rocks and broken hearted stones with

bitter reflections i have broken up

into sharp untouchable parts long cold

from absence of affection

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: bitter

