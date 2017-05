sleeping, my brain became

hungry and started gnawing at

the seams of my pillow, until

my mind sunk softly

into strange dreams –

i floated on a raft of feathers,

my quilt the sail – it began to tell

it’s odd little story – i crashed

into the stars, they were melting like

candle wax into stringy long-legged spiders

leaping across walls, startled –

i awaken, thinking i had heard my

own footsteps down the hall

backdated Post A Day Poem – for March 31st, 2017.

